Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC decreased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVO. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $278,383,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after acquiring an additional 555,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $37,246,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,417,000 after acquiring an additional 315,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,190,000 after acquiring an additional 250,878 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVO opened at $112.91 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $67.52 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $265.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.741 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

