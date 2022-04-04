State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,186 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,186 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $13,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,905,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 92,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $72.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.86 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.36 and its 200 day moving average is $70.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

