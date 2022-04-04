The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target to $17.00

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 86.61% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

Vita Coco stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martin F. Roper bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $422,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,700 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,715,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth $8,289,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $7,449,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,702,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth about $2,817,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

