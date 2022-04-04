The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target to $47.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESNT. Barclays increased their price objective on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $40.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.09. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $328,731.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,288 shares of company stock valued at $364,531 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,856,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,934,000 after buying an additional 824,430 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,473,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,879,000 after acquiring an additional 443,871 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,915,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,039,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,774,000 after acquiring an additional 242,294 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

