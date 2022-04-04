Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Trimmed by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,050 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,756 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,304 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $121,622,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6,600.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $59.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average is $66.73. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

