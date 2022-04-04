Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PNW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Argus increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.61.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

NYSE PNW opened at $79.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.28. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774,779 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $122,830,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $82,655,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after purchasing an additional 475,526 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $24,754,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.