Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRT opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.68. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $17.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 309.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 42,802 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 42.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 23.6% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

