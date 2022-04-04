Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CRT opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.68. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $17.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.
About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (Get Rating)
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.
