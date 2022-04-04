CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $2.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $183.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 20.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,109,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 157,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 66.7% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

