StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CPB has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a sell rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Campbell Soup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.30.

CPB stock opened at $45.05 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $51.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average of $42.89.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,110,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

