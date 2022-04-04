Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.71.

NYSE CPT opened at $171.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.95. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $109.23 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.77%.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $594,636.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,129 shares of company stock worth $13,993,516 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

