Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CODI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

CODI opened at $24.24 on Thursday. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.31%.

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 193,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 31,856 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 233,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 85,831 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

