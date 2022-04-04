Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITUY opened at $12.37 on Monday. Mitsui Chemicals has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18.

About Mitsui Chemicals

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products.

