Cowen Lowers Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Price Target to $15.00

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Cowen from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 147.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
Shares of OPRA stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. Opera has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $13.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $696.63 million, a PE ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 1.07.
About Opera (Get Rating)
Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. It also provides fintech and payment products and solutions under the Dify brand name; and owns GameMaker, a 2D gaming development platform.
