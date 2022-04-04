Cowen Lowers Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Price Target to $15.00

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Cowen from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 147.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of OPRA stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. Opera has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $13.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $696.63 million, a PE ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Opera during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Opera by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Opera during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Opera by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Opera by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. It also provides fintech and payment products and solutions under the Dify brand name; and owns GameMaker, a 2D gaming development platform.

