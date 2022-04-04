State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Consolidated Edison worth $15,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,745,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,341 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,715,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,370,000 after acquiring an additional 934,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,544,000 after acquiring an additional 921,807 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,767,000 after acquiring an additional 439,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,645,000 after buying an additional 330,899 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 273 shares of company stock worth $24,172 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $96.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $96.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

