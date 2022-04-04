StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $435.65.

Shares of GS stock opened at $330.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $318.55 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 37.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

