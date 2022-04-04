Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Position Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,809 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $17,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,717 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,392,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,363,000 after buying an additional 1,164,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,186,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,337,000 after buying an additional 1,235,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,948,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,244,000 after buying an additional 104,552 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,377 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

