State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,593 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Sysco worth $23,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 69.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 27.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $82.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.91.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.