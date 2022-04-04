Smith Anglin Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Universal Display by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.56.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $167.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.85. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $128.21 and a 12-month high of $246.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Universal Display Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.