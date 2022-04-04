Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Epizyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Epizyme has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.19.

EPZM stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.03. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97.

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.42 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 671.02% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Epizyme news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta bought 22,666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,783 shares of company stock worth $9,851 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,047,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 31,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,040,000 after purchasing an additional 71,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 36,241.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,127 shares in the last quarter.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

