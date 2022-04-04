Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FB. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $224.85 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.18 and a 200-day moving average of $295.56.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,157. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

