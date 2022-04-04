EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $349.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. EZCORP had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $220.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EZCORP by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth $730,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 90,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

