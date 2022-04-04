Sfmg LLC Has $339,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sfmg LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 28,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 35,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM opened at $45.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average of $48.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.