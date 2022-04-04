3,655 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Acquired by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.09.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $64.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

