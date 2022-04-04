Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.21.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

EXAS stock opened at $75.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.12. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $140.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.92.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $146,292.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences (Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.