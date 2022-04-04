Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

EGLE stock opened at $69.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $943.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $70.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.49 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 34.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 68.91%.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $956,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

