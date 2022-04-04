Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Stake Reduced by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,627 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,535,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 62,379.4% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 495,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,098,000 after purchasing an additional 494,669 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,701,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,599,000 after purchasing an additional 309,423 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $12,744,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,083,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $52.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.30. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.