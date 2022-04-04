Sfmg LLC Has $423,000 Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sfmg LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 358.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25,392 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.87.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $154.85 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $142.53 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.30 and a 200-day moving average of $176.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trane Technologies (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.