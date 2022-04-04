Graypoint LLC Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,202 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

Shares of BK opened at $49.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

