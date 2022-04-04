Sfmg LLC Sells 67 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.45.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $693.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $727.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,161.85. The company has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.62. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $510.02 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.