StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

PEN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Penumbra in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $272.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.11.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $227.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,515.63 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.65. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $186.19 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total value of $3,673,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $337,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 5.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

