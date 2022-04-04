Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.33.

Everi stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. Everi has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. The company had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

