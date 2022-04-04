Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) vs. Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) Head to Head Analysis

Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating) and Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Andrea Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.0% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Andrea Electronics and Blonder Tongue Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andrea Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Blonder Tongue Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Andrea Electronics has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Andrea Electronics and Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andrea Electronics -22.53% N/A -29.85% Blonder Tongue Laboratories 0.53% 2.79% 0.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Andrea Electronics and Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andrea Electronics $1.66 million 1.27 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A Blonder Tongue Laboratories $15.75 million 0.46 $80,000.00 ($0.02) -29.24

Blonder Tongue Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Andrea Electronics.

Summary

Blonder Tongue Laboratories beats Andrea Electronics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Andrea Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It develops digital signal processing (DSP) products and technologies for the voice, speech and natural language interface markets. The company's DSP microphone and audio noise reduction software products include DA-350 auto array microphone for far-field voice intelligibility and accuracy of automatic speech recognition in automotive and mass transit environments; DA-250 OEM array microphone, a small compact stereo array microphone and DSP circuit board platform; USB-SA array microphone, which offers a USB digital audio adapter to bypass a computer's standard integrated sound system; AudioCommander, a PC audio control panel; an audio software for Mac that offers an intuitive graphic user interface to control stereo array microphone beam forming and noise cancellation on the input and EQ filters; PureAudio Live Recorder, a digital voice and audio recording application; and PureAudio Plus Recorder, which provides bookmarks for navigation of recordings. Its products are used in various applications, including mass transit and automotive communication systems, automated teller machines, information kiosks, quick service restaurant automated ordering, Internet of Things, smart building entrance intercom systems, audio and video recordings, and video surveillance. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives to computer and kiosk OEMs and industrial system integrators. Andrea Electronics Corporation was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses. The company was founded by Ben H. Tongue and Isaac S. Blonder in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, NJ.

