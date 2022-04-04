Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.50.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $185.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $170.76 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

