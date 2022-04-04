Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.95. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.89 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.82%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John S. Moody purchased 7,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.87 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,080 shares of company stock worth $426,751. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,963,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,068,000 after purchasing an additional 501,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,186,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,496,000 after purchasing an additional 237,761 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,535,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,069 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,475,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,800,000 after purchasing an additional 428,790 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 11.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,157,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,955,000 after purchasing an additional 213,366 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

