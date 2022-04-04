MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

MCFT has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.48. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $447.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.99.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 58.85%. The firm had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

