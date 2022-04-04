Barclays Lowers Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $58.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PNR. StockNews.com started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.36.

NYSE PNR opened at $54.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24. Pentair has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $80.40.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

