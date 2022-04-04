UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

UMH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

UMH Properties stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.82%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $67,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,130 shares of company stock valued at $26,753 and sold 7,710 shares valued at $182,673. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,194,000 after acquiring an additional 49,318 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 47,692.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,808,000 after buying an additional 1,821,864 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,569,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,884,000 after buying an additional 54,704 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 956,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,140,000 after buying an additional 204,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

