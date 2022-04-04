Regis (NYSE:RGS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Regis stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. Regis has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82.
Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Regis had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a negative return on equity of 179.63%. The business had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regis will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
About Regis (Get Rating)
Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.
