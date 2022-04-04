Regis (NYSE:RGS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Regis stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. Regis has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Regis had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a negative return on equity of 179.63%. The business had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regis will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGS. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Regis in the third quarter valued at about $4,879,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regis by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 381,246 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Regis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Regis by 389.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 402,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regis by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 292,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

