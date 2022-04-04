Sfmg LLC Buys 100 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 183,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 23,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,664,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $138.87 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.74 and a 52-week high of $140.67. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.89 and its 200 day moving average is $122.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.40%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.27.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

