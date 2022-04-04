Sfmg LLC Raises Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 183,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 23,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $5,664,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $17,921,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.27.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $138.87 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.74 and a 12-month high of $140.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.89 and its 200-day moving average is $122.40. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 70.40%.

Paychex Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.