RPC (NYSE:RES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RES. TheStreet raised RPC from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. RPC has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.46 and a beta of 1.61.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RPC will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $714,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $4,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock worth $16,397,775. Corporate insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPC by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 82,480 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in RPC by 17.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in RPC by 20.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 143,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 24,120 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in RPC in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in RPC in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

