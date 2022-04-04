Sfmg LLC Has $752,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after buying an additional 1,502,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,752,000 after buying an additional 357,886 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after buying an additional 953,521 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,512,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,687,000 after buying an additional 502,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,504,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,877,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 692,886 shares of company stock valued at $189,226,239 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $292.67 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $295.33. The company has a market capitalization of $278.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

