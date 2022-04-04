Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RJF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.33.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of RJF opened at $108.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $81.96 and a 1-year high of $117.37.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.77%.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,209,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Raymond James (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.