Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Position Increased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 422,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Elastic were worth $52,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $13,435,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Elastic by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth $920,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth $613,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.41.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $92.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average of $122.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.25. Elastic has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $986,350 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Profile (Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.