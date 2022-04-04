Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RARE. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.27.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

RARE opened at $77.37 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $61.21 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.52.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The company had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $323,563.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,289 shares of company stock worth $1,602,749 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,579,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $52,268,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 396.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 18,715 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,025,000 after buying an additional 34,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.