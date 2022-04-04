StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

RBBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ribbon Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.42.

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.40. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $8.72.

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.70 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 118,000 shares of company stock worth $332,060. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,485,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,741,000 after purchasing an additional 60,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,569,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,744,000 after purchasing an additional 138,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 383,896 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

