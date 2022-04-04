Stratos (STOS) Hits One Day Volume of $1.10 Million

Stratos (STOS) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, Stratos has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One Stratos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002384 BTC on exchanges. Stratos has a total market cap of $22.14 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00049034 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.80 or 0.07520851 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00049081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,134.19 or 1.00112097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratos using one of the exchanges listed above.

