Sfmg LLC Grows Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $128.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.68. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $111.53 and a one year high of $130.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.888 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

