Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.760-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.63 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Plexus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.12.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $82.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.25. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.17. Plexus has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $101.17.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $817.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Plexus will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $140,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Plexus by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Plexus by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Plexus by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

