Oddo Bhf Upgrades MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) to Outperform

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €12.60 ($13.85) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRPRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.25 ($12.36) to €12.75 ($14.01) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.00 ($12.09) to €12.00 ($13.19) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

Shares of MRPRF opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

