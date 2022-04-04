Oddo Bhf Upgrades MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) to Outperform

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRFGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €12.60 ($13.85) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRPRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.25 ($12.36) to €12.75 ($14.01) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.00 ($12.09) to €12.00 ($13.19) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

Shares of MRPRF opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Company Profile (Get Rating)

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

